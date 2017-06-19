Grand Jury Indicts Man Involved in Crash that Killed Music Teacher

The case against a Richmond man accused of causing a crash that killed an Albemarle County music teacher will go to trial.

Monday, a Charlottesville grand jury indicted 28-year-old Aaron Johnson on two charges including aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

The crash killed 43-year-old Eric Betthauser in November 2016 along Fifth Street.

Earlier this month, officers said Johnson had a blood alcohol level of .087.

His trial is set for Aug 25.