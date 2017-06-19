Quantcast

Grand Jury Indicts Man Involved in Crash that Killed Music Teacher

The case against a Richmond man accused of causing a crash that killed an Albemarle County music teacher will go to trial.

Monday, a Charlottesville grand jury indicted 28-year-old Aaron Johnson on two charges including aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

The crash killed 43-year-old Eric Betthauser in November 2016 along Fifth Street.

Earlier this month, officers said Johnson had a blood alcohol level of .087.

His trial is set for Aug 25.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

    Full Story