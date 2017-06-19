Judge Sentences Louisa Man to Prison for Assaulting, Abducting Girlfriend

A Louisa man will spend two and a half years in prison for abducting and assaulting his girlfriend.

Monday, a judge sentenced Russell Jeffries to 10 years on two counts of felony assault, but suspended 7 and a half of those years.

In September 2016, Jeffries tracked down his girlfriend, who drove a school bus, and jumped on the hood of the moving bus. The two disappeared overnight until police tracked them down in Spotsylvania.

The victim said she went willingly, but the judge found the 43-year-old guilty on both counts in April.