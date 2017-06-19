Sen. Kaine Gives Keynote Address to Welcome Mandela Washington Fellows

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine spoke at the University of Virginia on June 19 to welcome leaders from the prestigious Mandela Washington fellowship.

The Presidential Precinct Organization is hosting the 25 fellows from 18 different countries in Africa.

Kaine encouraged the group of young African leaders to participate in government service.

He explained the importance of taking part in public service or government service in their country or union. He also mentioned the power of individual leaders and strong institutions.

"The basic thing I hope to learn from here is the power of institutions. We've gone to so many meetings, I've heard most of the speakers talk about how institutions are greater than individuals, this is something we don't have in my hometown in Nigeria, it's all about individuals and I feel that is the major problem,” said Temitope Kalejaiye, a fellow from Nigeria.

Kaine also discussed the importance of global engagement. He says that building connections fosters better understanding.

The 25 fellows will spend six weeks traveling throughout the state.

UVA president Theresa Sullivan and Chief International Advisor to former President Obama, Ben Rhodes, also spoke at the welcome address.