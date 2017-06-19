Charlottesville Judge to Hear City's Arguments Against Lee Statue Lawsuit

A judge in Charlottesville will hear arguments in the city's effort to get a lawsuit involving the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee dismissed.

In court Monday afternoon, both sides agreed to a date for a hearing in the case, Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The city of Charlottesville now has three weeks to file briefs to back up its position that this lawsuit should be thrown out.

Circuit court Judge Richard Moore issued a six-month injunction last month to prevent the city from removing the Lee statue from what is now known as Emancipation Park.

At the time, the judge said the monument may be protected by state law.

A group of 11 individuals and two groups filed the lawsuit in March. They argue Virginia's monument protection law forbids the city from removing the statue.

The city contends the statue is not covered by that law, because it's unclear that it's a memorial to a veteran. No words on the Lee statue reference the Civil War, veterans, or military.

The hearing is expected to take two hours for both sides to make their cases.