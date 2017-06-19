Charlottesville Judge to Hear City's Arguments Against Lee Statue Lawsuit

Charlottesville Judge to Hear City's Arguments Against Lee Statue LawsuitPosted: Updated:
Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Lee Park (FILE IMAGE)
Charlottesville Judge to Hear City's Arguments Against Lee Statue LawsuitMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story