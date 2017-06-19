Governor McAuliffe on European Trade Mission

Governor Terry McAuliffe is in Europe for the rest of the month to lead a trade and marketing mission for Virginia's economy.

The governor and a delegation will have stops in France, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium. They will be promoting the commonwealth's tourism and agricultural assets.

The Democratic governor said he was also looking forward to attending the Paris Air Show.

"Every technology, every aerospace company in the globe is at it. It's probably the best opportunity for me. I love it. There are thousands of companies on road after road. They're trapped, they cannot get away from me. I just go walking right in there. Great opportunity," McAuliffe said.

The governor's office says this administration has already helped secure more than $16 billion in capital investment for Virginia. McAuliffe hopes to reach $20 billion before the end of his term as governor.