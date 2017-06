U.S. Sen. Kaine Hosts Discussion on Medicaid at Albemarle High School

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine hosting a discussion on Medicaid at Albemarle High School

U.S Senator Tim Kaine is leading talks in the Charlottesville area about the effects of Medicaid cuts on Virginia's public schools.

The Democratic senator hosted a roundtable discussion Monday, June 19, at Albemarle High School. He was joined by parents, educators, school-based health care providers and school leaders.

Many parents expressed concern about the possible effects the Republican health care plan – Affordable Health Coverage or “Trumpcare” - could have on their children.

"My son is on the Medicaid waiver and if that were to be cut, I mean, for him it is the difference between staying at home or being in a group home or institution,” said Jocelynn Helmbrecht.

The proposed $1.3 million cut to Medicaid would put many family's funds in jeopardy.

In Virginia, nearly 600,000 children rely on Medicaid for health care coverage.