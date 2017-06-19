Virginia Conservation Police Recruitment Effort Underway

Release from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:



The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is currently conducting a recruitment effort to hire up to 25 conservation police officers to be assigned to various duty stations across the commonwealth.



Virginia Conservation Police officers (CPOs) have full police authority with statewide jurisdiction. CPOs primarily enforce the fish, wildlife and boating laws while patrolling their areas of assignment using 4x4 police vehicles, boats of all sizes, mountain bikes, and ATVs.



Applicants for the position of Conservation Police Officer must possess a high-school diploma or GED equivalent and be at least 21 years of age by the conclusion of the CPO Academy. Experience that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities is essential. Additionally, applicants must have a safe driving history and possess or be eligible for a valid Virginia driver's license. Applicants that have a strong interest in hunting, fishing and boating are encouraged to apply.



For more information on the qualifications needed to become a CPO, please visit: http://www.dgif.virginia.gov/law-enforcement/recruiting/



Applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Interested candidates must apply online at: https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov