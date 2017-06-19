Charlottesville Court Sets Dates for Fogel and Fitzhugh

Court dates are set for two people charged in connection to confrontations on the Downtown Mall.

Attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel and Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, June 19.

Both defendants were reportedly involved in separate altercations with supporters of Charlottesville’s Confederate statues, including local white activist Jason Kessler.

Fogel is accused of shoving a man following a protest against Kessler, who was eating dinner with a group of people on the mall June 2. He is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Police say Fitzhugh was part of a group yelling at several men seated outdoors in the 400 block of East Main Street Saturday, May 20.

A special prosecutor will be assigned in Fogel’s case. The attorney is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday, July 5.

Fitzhugh's trial, with Fogel representing her, is slated for July 21.