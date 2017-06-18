Three People Rescued from Early Morning Kitchen Fire

Firefighters in Waynesboro rescued 3 residents from the second floor of their apartment while a fire burned in the kitchen downstairs.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment at 1001 Hopeman Parkway at around 6:30 a.m. on June 18.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate an 18-month-old boy, a woman, and an unconscious man in the bedrooms upstairs. All three were safely removed from the apartment and treated on the scene.

Investigators say the fire started from a cooking pan that was left unattended on the stove.

