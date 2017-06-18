Columbia Area Renewal Effort to Hold Planning Session

Fluvanna County is kicking off the Columbia Area Renewal Effort - or CARE- task force at a meeting June 19.

Columbia was dissolved as an incorporated town last year.

Fluvanna County is looking for eight to ten people to join the task force to find ways to attract new businesses, improve public safety, and make use of open green space.

“If you're interested in the community and you'd like to see some improvement in the community, come ahead and bring some of your ideas and put it forth to the people who can do something about it,” said Nash Kidd, lifelong Columbia resident

The task force is expected to make recommendations to the county board of supervisors by the end of the year.

The first planning session starts June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Saint Joseph Parish Fellowship Hall.