Senator Kaine will Hold Forum at Albemarle Co. High School

President Trump's proposed budget cuts to Medicaid could impact special education programs in Albemarle County and Charlottesville City Schools.

Senator Tim Kaine will hold a forum at Albemarle High School on Monday, June 19 to discuss the effect of the proposed cuts on public schools in central Virginia.

The cuts would eliminate 25% of Medicaid funding over the next ten years.

Eleven-percent of Albemarle County students are in special education. The school system says cuts would eliminate resources including teachers, buses, and school aids.

"About 46% of Medicaid recipients are children and we all know that you healthy and feel well to be ready to learn, and for special ed, which is the specific focus tomorrow, we have about a quarter of a million dollars that comes from Medicaid to help support our special ed programs," Kate Acuff with the Albemarle County schoolboard.

Monday's round table will include a 16 member panel made up of parents, special education administrators, and city and county school representatives.