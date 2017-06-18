Fatal Nelson Co. Crash Under Investigation

A Keswick woman has died following a crash with a tractor trailer Saturday in Nelson County.

State police say 78-year-old Dolly Lasley was flown from the scene to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say her husband, 78-year-old Frank Lasley, drove the couple's minivan into the path of a tanker truck on route 29 at Rockfish River Road Saturday morning.

Mr. Lasley was taken to UVA with serious injuries. The tractor-trailer driver from Frederick, Maryland was also hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.