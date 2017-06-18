UVa Basketball Recruit David Duke Playing at Top 100 Camp

The four-star prospect says he can play either guard position

The 24th annual NBPA Top 100 Camp wrapped up at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday.

It's the 10th summer in a row the camp featuring the best high school basketball players in the nation was held in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers had a number of recruits at this years camp.

David Duke was a late-bloomer on the basketball court.

The senior from Massachusetts has close to twenty college scholarship offers, and all of them have come in the last 18-months.

Duke has offers from schools like Providence, Florida, Kansas, and Virginia.

"I came on an unofficial visit last year, and ever since then I think I've been on Tony Bennett's radar," says Duke. "He's a good coach. I talk to him and coach (Ron) Sanchez a lot."

The 6-foot-3 guard also has an offer from Virginia Tech and head coach Buzz Williams.

Duke says, "He only recruits tough players. I think I can do that too, I feel like I'm a tough player. If I was to go there, I don't think I'd have a problem, and he's a great guy."

Duke is now ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, and he says he was excited to be playing against the best of the best at the Top 100 Camp.

"I wasn't listening to all the other stuff, the rankings and stuff," says Duke. "I was just coming in here trying to show my game, and what I can do, and see how I measure out against the top players in the country."

The camp has also given Duke a better look at the UVa program.

"The facilities are great," says the rising high school senior. "I've been able to see a lot more of it than I saw last time within the past couple of days, and it's just been great."

Duke says he can play point guard or shooting guard, and he's ready to play Tony Bennett's style on the court.

"I take pride in defense, of course," says Duke, "and he does too. I think that goes hand in hand. I think I'd be a good fit in his style."