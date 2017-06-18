UPDATE: Albemarle County Police Arrest Carjacking Suspect

UPDATE 06/19/2017: According to Albemarle police, they have arrested Carver. Further updates to follow.

Albemarle County police are searching for a suspect in a carjacking in Crozet.

Police say 26-year-old Matthew Carver should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Carver stole a gray Honda CRV from a woman on Blair Park Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. The woman was not hurt.

The stolen SUV has a yellow “Don't Tread on Me" style license plates with the letters LUV CVL.

Police say this robbery may be connected to a series of recent break ins in the western part of Albemarle County.

If you see carver or the stolen SUV, call 911 immediately.