Family of Slain Fluvanna County Sailor Asking Community for Prayers

A Fluvanna County family is asking for prayers after their son is believed to be among the sailors killed in a Navy destroyer's collision with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Dakota Rigsby graduated from Fluvanna County High School and volunteered as a firefighter at Lake Monticello.

A picture of a ribbon with the words “Pray for Dakota" is circulating on social media to remember his service in protecting our country.

The rescue chief with the Lake Monticello Fire Department tells NBC29 Rigsby's family was notified late Saturday night that the sailor was killed in Saturday’s collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a merchant ship from the Philippines.

Rigsby was one of seven sailors reported missing. The Navy says divers located their bodies in compartments that flooded after the collision.

Rigsby graduated from Fluvanna County High School, where he played football.

The Lake Monticello Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that both Firefighter Rigsby and his mother serve the Fluvanna community and, "Our thoughts and prayers are with them".

The family and the fire department have declined to be interviewed at this time, but thank the community for its support and prayers.