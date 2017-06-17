Quantcast

Turks Topple Tom Sox 5-3 in Valley Baseball League

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Tom Sox lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, as Charlottesville fell 5-3 against Harrisonburg on Saturday night at Cville Weekly Ballpark.

All of the Sox' runs and five of their six hits came in the first inning.

Michael Wielansky went 1-for-5 with a run scored to stretch his hitting streak to 12 games.

Charlottesville (8-4) will begin a five-game road trip on Sunday against Covington at 7:00 p.m.

Waynesboro (7-5) committed three errors, and lost 8-3 at home against the Lumberjacks on Saturday

Covington scored four unearned runs.

Zach Evers went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Generals.

Waynesboro will host Front Royal on Saturday at seven o'clock.