UVa Recruit Andre Reeves Jr. Hitting from Long Range at Top 100 Camp

Reeves Jr. was the most prolific three-pointer shooter through the first three days of the NBPA Top 100 Camp

Saturday was the final day of the 24th annual NBPA Top 100 Camp at John Paul Jones Arena.

The collection of the best high school players in the nation are in Charlottesville for the 10th year in a row.

There are a number of UVa recruits at this years camp, including Andre Reeves Jr., who's been showing off his skills from long-range.

Reeves Jr. has taken more three-pointers at the Top 100 Camp than any other player.

The rising senior from Massachusetts has taken 40 shots from behind the arc through the first three days.

The next closest player has tried thirty.

Reeves Jr. is making them count, connecting at a rate of 40-percent.

"I've been working on that a lot over the summer, and just trying to perfect my jump shot," says Reeves Jr. "I have the ultimate confidence in my shot, that when I shoot it, it's going to go in."

Two-thirds of Reeves' shots have been from behind the arc.

He's hitting 47.5% from the field overall.

The four-star small forward prospect took an unofficial visit to UVa after the Top 100 Camp last summer, and the Cavaliers are on his final list of possible schools, joining Louisville, Providence, and Villanova.

Reeves Jr. says, "Virginia has a past of winning, a winning history, and just producing guys to be the best that they can be."

Former Wahoo Malcolm Brogdon is a player mentioned specifically by Reeves Jr.

"I have studied him in the past, and just try to incorporate some of the stuff that he does into what I can do," says Reeves Jr. "Definitely looking at him on the defensive end, just seeing how hard he plays. It's definitely amazing to watch."

Reeves says playing at the Top 100 Camp has been very beneficial.

"Playing on the court, the Virginia court, you get a feel for, 'Maybe I could be out here,'" Reeves Jr. said, with a smile. "But it's definitely really nice to get in here and just play basketball with these guys."