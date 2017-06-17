Charlottesville Company's Scholarship to Honor Fallen Employee

A Charlottesville company is offering a new scholarship in memory of one of its employees who was killed earlier this year.

WillowTree's $10,000 scholarship is in memory of Whitney French. French was a senior product designer at the mobile app development company.

The 33-year-old was killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in February.

WillowTree CEO Tobias Dengel hopes the scholarship can give women an opportunity to work in digital marketing.

"I think she would be incredibly excited, I think she would be passionate about it and I think most of all, she would want to spend time and meet the women that are going to receive the scholarship," Dengel said.

The scholarship will go to any woman studying digital marketing in Virginia or North Carolina.

The first scholarship recipient will be selected by the end of the year.