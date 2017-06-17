Staunton Election Board Investigating Discrimination Complaint

The Staunton Election Board says it is investigating a complaint from a disabled woman who said she was treated poorly by a poll worker on Election Day.

The News-Leader reports (https://stnva.nl/2smCDV8 ) that Staunton resident Lee Ann Kinkade said a poll worker called her "illiterate" and invaded her personal space while she tried to vote earlier this week using a special voting machine for those with disabilities.

Staunton Electoral Board vice chairwoman Elizabeth Young said the board is taking Kinkade's complaint seriously and the poll worker has been "temporarily removed" from his position.

Virginia held its primary elections for governor and other offices on Tuesday.

