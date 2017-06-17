State Police Investigating Minivan, Tractor Trailer Crash in Nelson Co.

A husband and wife are being treated for life-threatening injuries after pulling their minivan into the path of a tractor trailer on Route 29 in Nelson County.

State police say the husband was driving a Chrysler Pacifica when he tried to cross Route 29 from Route 617 and collided with an on-coming tanker truck.

The husband and wife were flown from the scene to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The tractor trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.