State Police Investigating Minivan, Tractor Trailer Crash in Nelson Co.
A husband and wife are being treated for life-threatening injuries after pulling their minivan into the path of a tractor trailer on Route 29 in Nelson County.
State police say the husband was driving a Chrysler Pacifica when he tried to cross Route 29 from Route 617 and collided with an on-coming tanker truck.
The husband and wife were flown from the scene to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The tractor trailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Press Release from Virginia State Police:
At 10:20 a.m., Saturday (June 17), Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T.M. Skehan responded to a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred on Route 29 at the intersection of Route 617.
A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling east on Route 617. The minivan stopped for the posted stop sign and then proceeded across Route 29. The minivan pulled into the path of a northbound tanker truck on Route 29. Despite the truck’s efforts to avoid the minivan, the two collided in the intersection. The tanker truck then ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
The adult male driver was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His passenger/wife was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported by ambulance to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor.