3 Face Charges After Charlottesville Downtown Mall Fight, Stabbing

3 Face Charges After Charlottesville Downtown Mall Fight, StabbingPosted: Updated:
Three people from Charlottesville are facing charges in connection with a fight and stabbing Friday night on the Downtown Mall.
Thirty-five-year-old Gabrielle Sowers, 51-year-old James Shifflett, and 42-year-old Phillip Orren all face charges of drunk in public and assault and battery by mob.
Sowers is also charged with felony assault.
Charlottesville police say Sowers pulled out a knife during a fight involving several people around 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Main Street.
Investigators say Sowers and a male bystander were stabbed during a struggle over the knife. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
All three suspects are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
On 06/16/2017 at approximately 7pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Main Street for a report of a disorder.
Upon arrival, Officers found that a disorder involving a weapon had occurred. Through their investigation, officers determined that several individuals had attempted to fight a male victim when another male stepped in to assist.
During the disorder, a female pulled out a knife. A struggle ensued over the knife and a male bystander and female suspect were subsequently stabbed. The male and female were transported to the University of Virginia Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both have been released after receiving treatment.
Three suspects who attempted to fight the original victim were charged with the following offenses:
1) Sowers, Gabrielle Francesca: W/F; 35 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va. – charged with Felonious Assault, Assault & Battery by Mob and Drunk in Public.
2) Shifflett, James Pettie: W/M; 51 years of age; resident of Charlottesville – charged with Assault & Battery by Mob and Drunk in Public
3) Orren, Phillip Vincent: W/M; 42 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va. – charged with Assault & Battery by Mob, Drunk in Public and Unlawful Possession of Alcohol..
Sowers, Shifflett and Orren are currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.