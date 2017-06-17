3 Face Charges After Charlottesville Downtown Mall Fight, Stabbing

Three people from Charlottesville are facing charges in connection with a fight and stabbing Friday night on the Downtown Mall.

Thirty-five-year-old Gabrielle Sowers, 51-year-old James Shifflett, and 42-year-old Phillip Orren all face charges of drunk in public and assault and battery by mob.

Sowers is also charged with felony assault.

Charlottesville police say Sowers pulled out a knife during a fight involving several people around 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Main Street.

Investigators say Sowers and a male bystander were stabbed during a struggle over the knife. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

All three suspects are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.