Defensive-Minded UVa Recruit Musa Jallow Playing at Top 100 Camp

Musa Jallow says he enjoys the Cavaliers' focus on defense

Friday was the third day of competition at the 24th annual NBPA Top 100 Camp at John Paul Jones Arena.

The best high school basketball players in the nation are spending a week in Charlottesville for the 10th year in a row.

The Cavaliers have a number of recruits at this year's camp.

Musa Jallow is playing at the Top 100 for the first time, but he's no stranger to the UVa program.

When Jallow takes a look at the Virginia basketball program, one attribute stands out from the rest.

"Coach Bennett," says Jallow. "The way he runs his team. The defensive intensity. The humbleness that they have, and stuff like that. It's a really good system."

Tony Bennett preaches defense to his team, and Jallow echoes his philosophy.

"Even if your shot's not going in, you can always have a good night defensively," says Jallow. "No matter what, play hard on defense, and that's pretty much your main focus. If I see someone going up, and I can time it right, I'm gonna block it."

Musa Jallow is a 6-foot-5 small forward from Bloomington, Indiana.

He's rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, and he has a lot of scholarship offers to choose from.

Jallow says, "It's all over the place. It's pretty open. I have a bunch of offers. Stanford, Butler, Ohio State, Purdue, Indiana, Virginia, and stuff like that. I'm pretty open right now."

Jallow says he's waiting for the best situation, and he has spent a lot of time studying the Cavaliers.

"It's a really good experience," says Jallow. "I've been here two times on unofficial visits. I'm pretty familiar with the area, and the court, and stuff like that. It's a fun experience."