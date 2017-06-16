Police Arrest 4 in Stabbing Incident on Charlottesville Downtown Mall

Two people are in the hospital with stab wounds and four people are facing assault charges in a Charlottesville Downtown Mall stabbing Friday afternoon.

According to police, shortly before 7 p.m., five people got into a fight outside the post office. During the fight, a woman pulled out a knife.

In the course of the fight, the woman lost control of the knife. She and a man were stabbed.

Both their injuries are non-life threatening.

“What we've figured out is we have enough to charge her with aggravated assault because she had the weapon but we don't have much more than that,” Sgt. Chris Loudermilk of Charlottesville Police Department said.

During the course of their investigation, police have determined four of the people, including the woman and man injured, were fighting with another man, who was not injured.

Charges range from drunk in public to aggravated assault and assault by mob.