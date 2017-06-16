Orange Co. High School Hosts Active Shooter Training

First responders from across Virginia learned about what to do in an active shooter situation on June 16.

Dozens of law enforcement officials and others met in Orange County to make sure they know how to respond to keep people safe.

First responders say the most important detail of preparing for any type of emergency is being ready and they say that all starts by laying a foundation.

Around 150 EMTs, firefighters, police officers, and rescue workers met at Orange County High School for classroom training.The presentation was led inside the school's auditorium by the president of 'threat suppression incorporated' and firefighter Dr. Michael Clumpner.

The goal is to get everyone on the same page in response to an active shooter.

"Active shooters are a community problem and they require a community approach, a community solution. So in order to have a complete package, you have to have police, fire, EMS, all on board, hospitals, schools, local businesses. it takes everyone to solve this problem," said Clumpner.

The discussion was split into parts like the history and psychology of active shooters and integrated response plans between first responders

The lead lecturer of the active shooter training wants everyone to be aware of their surroundings and say it's more than "see something, say something" it’s "see something, do something."