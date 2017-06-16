Charlottesville Free Clinic Hosts Volunteer Hygienist Day

The Charlottesville Free Dental Clinic hosted a volunteer hygienist day on June 16. This event allowed four times the number of patients to be seen than on a typical day.

On ordinary days, the clinic employs one full-time hygienist and one full-time dentist, but there are certain days where more help is needed.

The clinic hosted three additional hygienists to see a full slate of patients. These hygienists volunteered their time because they feel that it is their mission to help others whenever they can.

“Donating time, teaching, education, patient education, you know all of that, is something that's a part of the hygiene code and our ethical guidelines so to teach others how to properly care for their oral cavity is a part of my job,” said one volunteer, Erin Fox.

The clinic will be holding a similar event in October.

In order for patients to be eligible for October's event, they are required to visit the clinic's first-come, first-serve walk-up hours. These hours take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m.