Jury Finds Man Guilty of Threats at Louisa County Middle School

One of two people accused of threatening to attack students and staff at Louisa County Middle School was found guilty by a jury Friday.

Adrian Reeves was convicted of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding. A jury recommended eight years in prison. A sentencing hearing is now set for Oct. 16.

Investigators say Reeves and Marlana Milan were involved in a child custody dispute off school grounds when someone heard and reported the threats. That was in September 2016.

Milan entered guilty pleas earlier this year to two charges in the case: conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and conspiracy to burn or destroy a public building. Her sentencing is set for July 17.