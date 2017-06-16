Volunteers Help Out Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

People in Charlottesville are again volunteering their time to help fight hunger.

Ameriprise Financial paired up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Friday, June 16, for its third annual day of service.

"National day of service is an opportunity for us to come together with our team and our clients and provide an enrichening experience for everyone in the community to make our community stronger," said Kimberlee Barrett-Johnson with Ameriprise Financial.

About a dozen volunteers came out to sort roughly 3,000 pounds of food.

"Volunteers actually make up 90 percent of our entire workforce," said Joseph Caputi with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

"Ameriprise has several different initiatives when it comes to volunteerism and corporate philanthropy, and hunger is one of those issues that we care very much about," Barrett-Johnson said.

The food bank’s Charlottesville branch feeds 25,000 people per month. Sorting food, looking at labels and expiration dates is only a small part of the cause.

"Like all of our partnerships, it helps strengthen our mission, it helps us get the job done, and gets food into the hands of people that need it in our community,” Caputi said.

The Ameriprise Financial team says it hope to continue to partner with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in the future.