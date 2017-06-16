UVA Administrator Suing UVA for Alleged Gender Discrimination May Settle

A University of Virginia administrator who is suing for alleged gender discrimination might consider settling.

Betsy Ackerson is suing the Board of Visitors. She alleges that they knowingly paid her less than her male counterparts.

A new court document details all the next steps in the federal lawsuit. Both sides agreed to a scheduling order motion filed with the court. Additionally, it says the parties have not reached a settlement, but are not ruling it out.

Ackerson claims the university also retaliated when she took medical leave and even threatened to fire her when she raised concerns about her pay and workload.

A four-day jury trial is scheduled to start February 20, 2018.