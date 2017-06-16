Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Staunton Shooting

Charlottesville Man Charged in Connection to Staunton ShootingPosted: Updated:
Police in the Shenandoah Valley are charging a Charlottesville with attempted murder, and other crimes.
The Staunton Police Department announced on Friday, June 16, that 33-year-old Keith R. Johnson had been charged with:
- Two counts of attempted murder
- Two counts of attempted robbery with a weapon
- Two counts of use of firearm in the commission of a felony
- One count willfully discharging a firearm w/in 1,000 feet of a school
- One count of shooting at an occupied vehicle
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- One count of felony destruction of property
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the 2200 block of Orange Street.
Investigators believe Johnson was attempting to rob 41-year-old Nathaniel Perkins and 37-year-old Duane Perkins when he shot at them. One of the men returned fire, striking Johnson. Neither of the victims were injured.
None of the three men were at the scene when officers arrived, but the department was soon notified of a gunshot victim at Augusta Health.
Johnson was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Release from the Staunton Police Department:
- One count of attempted murder of Nathaniel Perkins, 41, of Waynesboro
- One count of attempted murder of Duane Perkins, 37, of Staunton
The investigation continues and additional charges may be forthcoming.