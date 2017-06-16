Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

During college, Pete was a news reporter and the sports director for WUVA News, a student-run multimedia journalism organization. Throughout his time with WUVA News, Pete got the opportunity to interview National Championship-winning coaches Brian O’Connor and Brian Boland.

Additionally, Pete interned for 6abc (WPVI-TV) and NBC10 (WCAU-TV) in his hometown of Philadelphia in the summers of 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Pete is an avid athlete and sports fan. He played club baseball at UVA and can regularly be found on the golf course during his free time.

Being born and raised in the Philadelphia area, Pete is an extremely passionate Philly sports fan, but also loves Charlottesville and the hometown Hoos.

Pete loves to hear from viewers, so feel free to reach out to him by email or on Twitter with comments or story ideas!