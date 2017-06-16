Pete DeLuca
Charlottesville Free Clinic Hosts Volunteer Hygienist Day
The Charlottesville Free Dental Clinic hosted a volunteer hygienist day, which allowed four times the number of patients to be seen than on a typical day. They expect to host another event like this in October.Full Story
Blue Ridge Pace Center Holds Health Fair to Celebrate Program’s Success
Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is celebrating 10 years of success. The program gives patients the opportunity to live at home, while providing the same care that would receive in a nursing home.Full Story
Violet Crown Offers Free Movie as Part of Summer Series
Charlottesville moviegoers got to see a free showing of The Wizard of Oz as part of the Violet Crown’s Free Family Film Series.Full Story
Charlottesville Organizations Celebrate Landmark Anniversary
The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation celebrated 50 years of working with local nonprofits with a celebration held on Wednesday.Full Story
