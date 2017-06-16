Quantcast

Khan Family Creates a New Scholarship at the University of Virginia

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Gold star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan established the "Captain Humayun Khan Memorial Bicentennial Scholars Fund" at the University of Virginia on June 16.

This new scholarship will pay tribute to their son, Humuyn Khan, who died while serving in Iraq. He graduated from UVA in 2000. 

The scholarship will give $10,000 to one student every year.

"This scholarship in perpetuity will continue to pay tribute to this institution, its values, that turned this high school graduate into a courageous patriot,” said Khizr Khan

The scholarship is funded by the Khan family and other UVA alumni.

Its endowment will total more than $200,000.

The Khan family hopes the money will go to a student in the ROTC program or a student majoring in a field with a focus on the U.S. Constitution. 

  • Khan Family Creates a New Scholarship at the University of VirginiaMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story