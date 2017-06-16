Khan Family Creates a New Scholarship at the University of Virginia

Gold star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan established the "Captain Humayun Khan Memorial Bicentennial Scholars Fund" at the University of Virginia on June 16.

This new scholarship will pay tribute to their son, Humuyn Khan, who died while serving in Iraq. He graduated from UVA in 2000.

The scholarship will give $10,000 to one student every year.

"This scholarship in perpetuity will continue to pay tribute to this institution, its values, that turned this high school graduate into a courageous patriot,” said Khizr Khan

The scholarship is funded by the Khan family and other UVA alumni.

Its endowment will total more than $200,000.

The Khan family hopes the money will go to a student in the ROTC program or a student majoring in a field with a focus on the U.S. Constitution.