CAT Detouring Buses Due to Market Street Paving

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:



Charlottesville, Virginia - Beginning Monday, June 19, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will implement a detour around portions of Market Street.



Paving operations will prevent multiple routes from serving the following bus stops:

West Market Street @ Old Preston Avenue (#11494)

East Market Street @ 2nd Street NE (#11299)

East Market Street @ 5th Street NE (#11309)

2nd Street SW @ the Mall Crossing (#17305)

To navigate around the construction, routes will use High Street to reach 9th Street NE. Temporary bus stops will be installed near the 2nd Street NW and 4th Street NE intersections on High Street.



The detour will be in place from service startup until 4:00 p.m. each day.



It's anticipated the routes will resume their usual alignments Saturday, June 24.



Download CAT's FREE free mobile app! Find nearby bus stops, see real time arrival information, and receive instant notifications. Available on both the Android and iOS platforms.



Find CAT on Facebook and Twitter!