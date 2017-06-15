Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Crews Put Out Appliance Fire at Building

Press Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

595 Martha Jefferson Drive Structure Fire

Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 16:57, units from Charlottesville Fire Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded for the smell of smoke at the above address.

The first arriving unit arrived 9 minutes after dispatch to investigate the odor of smoke on the first floor of the building. The building was effectively being evacuated thanks to the activation of a pull station from the occupants prior to the arrival of the first in unit.

23 minutes into the incident while searching over the large commercial building for the source of the smell, a fire was discovered in a decontamination room adjacent to a surgical suite on the second floor. The incident was upgraded to a commercial structure fire. Additional units were dispatched and responded to the scene to assist.

The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the room of origin, however due to the large size of the building additional units were required to ensure complete evacuation and to check for extension of fire. The building would require ventilation due to the smoke.

The cause of the fire was due to combustible material being too close to a heating element secondary from an appliance malfunction.

There are no reported injuries of any civilians or personnel from the Fire Department.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire accidental and the estimated value of loss is $268,000.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to preplan two ways to get out of a large commercial building in the event of an emergency.

