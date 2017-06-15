Five-Star PG Jahvon Quinerly Playing at Top 100 Camp

Quinerly will take an official visit with the Cavaliers at the conclusion of the Top 100 Camp

The best high school basketball players in the nation are in Charlottesville for the 10th year in a row, as John Paul Jones Arena is again the host of the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

The UVa basketball team has scholarship offers out to a half-dozen players at this year's camp, including New Jersey point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Quinerly is back at the Top 100 Camp for the second year in a row.

He stayed after the camp ended to take an official visit with Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers last season, and he'll be doing the same thing this year.

Quinerly says the message has been strong from coach Bennett.

"Just come in, and be that lead point guard," says Quinerly. "He's basically saying he's going to put the ball in my hands, so knowing they're after me like that, that's a great feeling."

Quinerly is a member of the Class of 2018.

The 6-foot point guard is rated as a 5-star recruit by Rivals.com, and the 24th best player in the nation.

Quinerly says he sees some of himself in former UVa point guard London Perrantes.

"London's even reached out to me," says Quinerly. "We kind of have a good relationship as well. I definitely see similarities, and why everybody compares us. He can go get a bucket whenever. He's not slow all the time, he can speed it up. That's kind of my game. I don't play slow all the time, I can play fast as well."

Quinerly has offers from a dozen schools, and he says he likes what he's seen from Virginia.

"ACC School," says Quinerly. "Play against arguably the best conference in the country. Just being able to come in and run a team at that level, it's just a great feeling."