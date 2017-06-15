New Attorneys Delay Trial for Charlottesville Man Accused of Murder

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Charlottesville home (FILE IMAGE)

A man charged in connection to a Charlottesville murder case has new counsel and a new trial date.

Pierre Gerard Augustine’s defense attorneys - Fran Lawrence and Jay Galloway - were in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, June 15. They requested the court move their client’s trial date to October 25, and scheduled it to last three days.

The court had previously set a two-day jury trial for Augustine to get underway on July 13. He is charged with first-degree murder while in the commission of an attempted robbery, first-degree murder while in the commission of a burglary, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery.

Prosecutors believe Augustine shot and killed 31-year-old Floyd Randolph Alston Jr. while trying to rob him at his South 1st Street home on November 21, 2015.

A jury found 26-year-old Jordan Jerome Eaddy guilty for his part in Alston’s murder back on November 30, 2016. Eaddy was convicted on the charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery.

According to police, Augustine and Eaddy entered Alston’s home, while Bryan Page waited in a getaway car.

Prosecutors argued during Eaddy’s trial that the defendant orchestrated the robbery, while Augustine allegedly fired the fatal shot into Alston’s chest.

Page, who took a plea deal, testified as a witness for the prosecution during Eaddy's trial.

Eaddy is expected to be sentenced sometime on October 17. The jury had recommended he serve a prison sentence of 25 years.