Record Voter Turnout in 2017 VA Primary Election

The 2017 Virginia primary election had one of the largest voter turnouts in Virginia history.

The state electoral board has been analyzing the turnout numbers.

"Statewide, democrats had the highest turnout in any non-presidential primary in Virginia history with over 540,000 ballots cas, which beat out the previous record by fifty thousand votes. So that's pretty remarkable," said Geoff Skelley with the UVA Center of Politics.

Unofficially, 529 people in Charlottesville voted for the republican primary, while more than 8,000 people voted in the democratic primary.

Political analysts are now saying that hot button topics like the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline and hometown candidate contributed to the high voter turnout.

"One of the Democratic candidates hail from the Charlottesville area; Tom Perriello, so naturally that increased interest and so Charlottesville saw one of the higher upticks in turnout, if you look back at the 2009 Democratic gubernatorial primary," said Skelley.

The UVA Center for Politics also says many independent voters in Charlottesville may have voted democratic in this election because of the council and commonwealth's attorney races.