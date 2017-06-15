VSP Investigate Fatal Crash in Augusta County

Release from Virginia State Police:



Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Cappo is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred June 6, 2017, at 12:01 p.m., at the intersection of the Interstate 81 Exit 225 exit ramp and Route 262.



A 2003 Kia Spectra had been traveling north on I-81 and taken Exit 225. At the end of the exit ramp, the Kia stopped for the stop sign at the intersection with Route 262. The Kia then pulled across the eastbound lanes of Route 262, to make a left turn, and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2002 Cadillac DeVille.



The Cadillac was unable to avoid the Kia and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Kia, Kassandra B. Blackwell, 18, of Staunton, Va., was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where she died of her injuries June 10, 2017. She was not wearing a seat belt.



The driver of the Cadillac, a 61-year-old Waynesboro woman, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.