Charlottesville Man Charged with 4 Counts of Embezzlement

Charlottesville police are charging a man that had been the president of a tenant's association with multiple counts of embezzlement.

Fifty-one-year-old Samuel Dennit Taylor is charged with four counts of embezzlement.

Police say Taylor's arrest is related to money that was embezzled from the Crescent Hall Tenant's Association while he was president.

Investigators believe the embezzlement occurred over a period of time between January 2015 and March 2017. The incidents were reported to the Charlottesville Police Department in April 2017.

Taylor is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.