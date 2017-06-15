Charges Dismissed in Sexual Assault Case Against Former UVA Student

A former University of Virginia student who was accused of a sexual assault back in 2015 will no longer faces any charges.

A judge dismissed the case against Adam Ott on June 15 during a motions hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

This case had a total of three mistrials and prosecutors decided not to proceed with prosecution after a mistrial back in March 2017. That mistrial resulted in a hung jury with four to eight in favor of acquittal.

Adam Ott was accused of forcible sodomy in Charlottesville on April 10, 2015.

During the last trial, the victim testified that Ott grabbed her wrist, led her into a bedroom, pushed her onto a bed, and forced her to perform oral sex.

In the motions hearing held on June 15, the commonwealth's attorney said the victim decided she did not want to move forward with another trial.

"The first mistrial was a witness who was subpoenaed who didn't show up and it was a material witness so the case got continued. The second mistrial was we couldn't find a jury, we had a panel of 40 people and we couldn't get enough jurors to say that they would follow the rules," said Ott’s defense attorney Andre Hakes.

The defense explained that this was a hard fought case on both sides. Hakes says Ott is now happy to have this whole ordeal behind him.