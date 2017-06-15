Father of UVA Student Otto Warmbier Holds News Conference

Otto Warmbier's father, along with officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, provided updates on the condition of the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. Otto was released from North Korean custody earlier in the week.

Fred Warmbier held a news conference in Ohio Thursday, June 15. He wore the same jacket Otto wore during his video confession to a North Korean court in March 2016.

"I'm proud of Otto and the courage he showed by going to North Korea and having that adventurous side to him. And, so, the fact that he was taken and treated this way is horrible, and it's tough to process. But we're tremendously proud of him. And so we're looking to the future," said the father.

Otto Warmbier was arrested in January of 2016 after authorities said he was trying to steal a propaganda banner.

Fred Warmbier says he doesn't believe the North Korean government when it claims his son fell into a coma shortly after he was sentenced in March 2016.

The director of communications for the medical center said that Otto is in stable condition, but has suffered a severe neurological injury.

Doctors are expected to offer further details of Otto's medical condition during a news conference later Thursday afternoon.