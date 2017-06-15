BeCville Announces Winners of $18500 in Community Art Projects

Release from BeCville:



Charlottesville, VA - BeCville is excited to announce the winners of $18,500 in neighborhood investments that use creativity to respond to community needs.



Between May 22 and June 2, residents living on the south side of Charlottesville (the meeting point of the Belmont, Ridge St. and Fifeville neighborhoods) voted on a series of public art projects that directly responded to the ideas of residents.



With a total of 250 votes, residents selected 4 projects that they saw as making the most impact on their neighborhood. Those projects consist of the following:

South 1st Garden - Developed by Janet Mitchel, this project will support a series of creative events and programs that use the arts to engage those living on South 1st around a new community garden.

“This project is important in two primary ways - 1) by showing how creativity can be used to address community needs and 2) the vital importance that residents can play in envisioning the future of their neighborhoods,” says BeCville organizer Matthew Slaats. “Our focus is to invest in the immense knowledge that residents have about the needs of their city and place them at the center of making those decisions.”



BeCville is inspired by the international participatory budgeting process. Having started 30 years ago in Brazil, this process puts the power of making neighborhood investments in the hands of local residents.



At present residents in New York City are deciding how to spend over $23 million, youth in Boston are making decision about $1 million, and the residents in Greensboro, NC are deciding how $500,000 is being spent in their neighborhoods.



More information is available at our website - becville.org