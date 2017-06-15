DC Police Arrest Locust Grove Man in Connection to Shooting

Police in the nation’s capital tracked down and arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the Locust Grove area of Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced that 24-year-old Alonte M. Pernell was arrested by the DC Metro Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15.

The sheriff’s office had issued warrants for Pernell on malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office had received a report that there was gunfire on Chesterfield Road in the Somerset Ridge subdivision around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The sheriff’s office says it also received a phone call from someone who had been shot, and was going to get medical treatment.

The main road leading into the Somerset Ridge subdivision was closed by law enforcement for a portion of the day due to concerns that the shooter was still in the area.

Investigators believed Pernell was the shooter, and that he had left the area in a gray or silver 2006 Pontiac sedan.

Pernell is scheduled to appear in a D.C. court sometime Thursday to begin the extradition process.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Overnight, investigators of the Orange Sheriff's Office and Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office pursued leads about the location of the shooter in this case into Washington DC.



We would like to thank the D.C. Metro PD, the Maryland State Police, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the DEA for their assistance during this operation.



