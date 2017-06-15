DC Police Arrest Locust Grove Man in Connection to Shooting

DC Police Arrest Locust Grove Man in Connection to ShootingPosted: Updated:
Police in the nation’s capital tracked down and arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the Locust Grove area of Orange County.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced that 24-year-old Alonte M. Pernell was arrested by the DC Metro Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15.
The sheriff’s office had issued warrants for Pernell on malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office had received a report that there was gunfire on Chesterfield Road in the Somerset Ridge subdivision around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.
The sheriff’s office says it also received a phone call from someone who had been shot, and was going to get medical treatment.
The main road leading into the Somerset Ridge subdivision was closed by law enforcement for a portion of the day due to concerns that the shooter was still in the area.
Investigators believed Pernell was the shooter, and that he had left the area in a gray or silver 2006 Pontiac sedan.
Pernell is scheduled to appear in a D.C. court sometime Thursday to begin the extradition process.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
06/15/2017 Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:
Overnight, investigators of the Orange Sheriff's Office and Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office pursued leads about the location of the shooter in this case into Washington DC.
At approximately 4:30 am, the DC Metro PD arrested Alonte M. Pernell on the malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges that originated from Orange County.
Mr. Pernell is scheduled to appear in a D.C. Court today to begin the extradition process.
We would like to thank the D.C. Metro PD, the Maryland State Police, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the DEA for their assistance during this operation.
The investigation is continuing.
06/14/2017 Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:
On June 14, 2017 at approximately 9:35 am, the Orange Sheriff's Office received a report that there was gunfire on Chesterfield Road in the Somerset Ridge subdivision of Orange County.
Shortly thereafter, the sheriff's office received a second phone call advising that a person had been shot and was headed for medical assistance.
Deputies responded to the scene, determined that a shooting had indeed occurred, identified several items of evidence and secured the scene.
The Virginia State Police and Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist the Orange Sheriff's Office.
The main road leading into the Somerset Ridge subdivision was closed at that time due to concerns that the shooter was still close by and to prevent further injury to vehicular traffic passengers. The investigation revealed the identities of the parties involved and it was determined after hours of investigation that the shooter was no longer in the subdivision.
Because of the work today, warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony are being obtained for Alonte M. Pernell, age 24 of Locust Grove, Virginia.
Alonte M. Pernell is described as a black male who is 6' 1" tall, weighs 189 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Information indicates that Mr. Pernell's hair is in dreadlocks.
Mr. Pernell was last seen in a 2006 Pontiac sedan, grey or silver in color bearing Virginia license plate VVP-5234.
Mr. Pernell is at large and has not been arrested yet. It is believed that he may have gone to the Northern Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC area.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts or information about this shooting is asked to call the Orange Sheriff's Office at 540-672-1200.