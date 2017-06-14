Orange Co. Police Looking for Man Wanted in Connection With Shooting

Orange County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On June 14, 2017 at approximately 9:35 am, the Orange Sheriff's Office received a report that there was gunfire on Chesterfield Road in the Somerset Ridge subdivision of Orange County. Shortly thereafter, the Sheriff's Office received a second phone call advising that a person had been shot and was headed for medical assistance. Deputies responded to the scene, determined that a shooting had indeed occurred, identified several items of evidence and secured the scene. The Virginia State Police and Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist the Orange Sheriff's Office. The main road leading into the Somerset Ridge subdivision was closed at that time due to concerns that the shooter was still close by and to prevent further injury to vehicular traffic passengers. The investigation revealed the identities of the parties involved and it was determined after hours of investigation that the shooter was no longer in the subdivision.

Because of the work today, warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony are being obtained for Alonte M. Pernell, age24 of Locust Grove, Virginia. Alonte M. Pernell is described as a black male who is 6' 1" tall, weighs 189 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Information indicates that Mr. Pernell's hair is in dreadlocks. Mr. Pernell was last seen in a 2006 Pontiac sedan, grey or silver in color bearing Virginia license plate VVP-5234. Mr. Pernell is at large and has not been arrested yet. It is believed that he may have gone to the Northern Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC area. Anyone with information of his whereabouts or information about this shooting is asked to call the Orange Sheriff's Office at 540-672-1200.