Former Virginia baseball star Derek Fisher hit a home run for the first hit of his Major League Baseball career on Wednesday in Houston.

The former first-round draft pick was making his debut with the Astros.

Fisher led off the 6th inning with a home run to left, after flying out and walking in his first two appearances at the plate.

He also singled home a run and scored later in the inning, as Houston batted around while scoring nine times in the 6th.

Fisher went 2-for-3 with two walks in his first MLB game.

He is the first member of UVa's Draft Class of 2014 to appear in the Big Leagues.

Brandon Guyer was the last Virginia player to hit a home run in his Major League debut.