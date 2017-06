Western Albemarle Alum Jack Maynard Selected in MLB Draft

Jack Maynard was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Western Albemarle baseball star Jack Maynard was drafted in the 21st round by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Maynard played at UNC Greensboro last season, after beginning his career at Patrick Henry Community College.

The former Jefferson District Player of the Year pitched in 23 games for the Spartans last season, making seven starts, and tied for the team lead with 80 strikeouts.