Belmont Bridge Steering Committee Picks Final Concept for Bridge

The Belmont Bridge Steering Committee met Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Dozens turned out at CitySpace Wednesday for a meeting of the Belmont Bridge Steering Committee in Charlottesville.

The meeting marked the fourth step in the process - choosing a final, preferred concept for the new bridge.

The committee will now submit that concept to the city's planning commission and Board of Architectural Review.

The commission and the board will both meet in August to review the design plans.