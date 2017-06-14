Albemarle Co. Supervisors Pass Ordinance Regulating Short Term Rentals

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors made a big decision on how to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb. The decision came after a group of Airbnb hosts said they did not think it was a good idea.

The board narrowly passed a new ordinance Thursday that will require short term rental owners to pay the same taxes as hotels and get a business license.

According to the staff presentation to the board, this ordinance would be increase fairness and equity among hotels, motels, and Airbnb-type rentals so that every guest pays the same tax no matter where they stay.

Current Airbnb owners in Albemarle County spoke out during the public hearing saying they are not the same as hotels because they are just trying to make a little extra money on the side.

“So you gotta be careful with doing away with entrepreneurship and the fact that our fees and regulations are going to take away our community and our personal connections with people,” said Jeff Robbins, Airbnb owner.

The tax is technically levied on the guest staying in the Airbnb, not the owner.

Airbnb owners would only be required to get a business license if they make more than $5,000 annually.

This tax will go into effect on August 1.

