Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Felony Hit and Run

A Charlottesville woman is behind bars, charged with felony hit and run stemming from an incident this past weekend in the city.

Police arrested and charged 48-year-old Cheryl Denise Gross Robinson Wednesday.

On Sunday, June 11, officers responded to the call for a man down in the 400 block of West Main Street. They say video evidence from the area helped determine it was a hit and run.

The victim, Todd Maurice Jones, is still at the University of Virginia Medical Center in intensive care.

Robinson is currently being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.