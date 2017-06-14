Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Felony Hit and Run

Charlottesville Woman Arrested for Felony Hit and RunPosted: Updated:
A Charlottesville woman is behind bars, charged with felony hit and run stemming from an incident this past weekend in the city.
Police arrested and charged 48-year-old Cheryl Denise Gross Robinson Wednesday.
On Sunday, June 11, officers responded to the call for a man down in the 400 block of West Main Street. They say video evidence from the area helped determine it was a hit and run.
The victim, Todd Maurice Jones, is still at the University of Virginia Medical Center in intensive care.
Robinson is currently being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On June 11, 2017 at 10:15am, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a call for a man down in a parking lot in the 400 block of West Main Street. The victim was identified as Todd Maurice Jones. Mr. Jones was unresponsive at the time of the officer’s arrival and has been unable to provide a statement. Mr. Jones was transported to the UVA Emergency Room where he was ultimately admitted. Mr. Jones suffered multiple serious injuries and is still in intensive care.
The case was assigned to Charlottesville Detectives on June 12, 2017. Video evidence was collected from the area, and it was determined that Mr. Jones was the victim of a hit and run. A suspect vehicle was identified. Through further investigation, the driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Cheryl Denise Gross Robinson (B/F; 48 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va.). On June 14, 2017, Robinson was arrested for felony hit and run under Code of Virginia 46.2-894. Robinson is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.