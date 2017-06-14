UVa's Adam Haseley Named Golden Spikes Award Finalist

UVa Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outfielder/pitcher Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) has been selected as one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is presented annually by USA Baseball to the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport.

The award will be presented live on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Thursday, June 29. Haseley joins J.B. Bukauskas (North Carolina), Brendan McKay (Louisville) and Brent Rooker (Mississippi State) as finalists for the award.

Haseley is the third Golden Spikes Award finalist in UVA program history, joining Seth Greisinger (1996) and Danny Hultzen (2011).

A two-time All-American, Haseley was selected No. 8 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, becoming the fifth top-10 MLB Draft pick in Virginia history.

Haseley batted an ACC-best .390 this season with 14 home runs and 56 RBI in earning First-Team All-America honors from Baseball America as well as First-Team All-ACC laurels. He was a finalist for the second straight year for the John Olerud Two-Way Player Award and also was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

When UVA ended its season, Haseley was leading the ACC in batting, runs (66) and on-base percentage (.496) and ranked third in slugging (.676) fourth in hits (85), sixth in walks (41), seventh in home runs and ninth in RBI. He also was 7-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 65 1/3 innings over 11 starts on the mound.

Haseley was just the third player to bat .400 in the regular season under head coach Brian O’Connor (since 2004), joining Keith Werman (.446 in 2010) and Mike Papi (.408 in 2013). A .310 career batter, Haseley ranks third at UVA in career runs (185), ninth in triples (10) and 10th in walks (111) and total bases (360).

The Golden Spikes Award voting committee, which selects the finalists and the Golden Spikes Award winner, is comprised of over 200 voters, consisting of past Golden Spikes Award winners, past USA Baseball National Team coaches and press officers, members of the media highly attuned within the amateur baseball landscape, select professional baseball personnel and select current USA Baseball staff members. The voting committee will have the opportunity to vote for the winner from today until Friday, June 23.

Fans will also be able to vote for the 2017 award winner by visiting the online home for the award,

GoldenSpikesAward.com. Voting for fans ends at 5 p.m. EST on Friday, June 23, and the finalist with the most fan votes will receive one overall vote.

Following the nationally televised announcement of the winner on June 29, all four finalists and their families will be celebrated at the Jonathan Club Los Angeles as part of the 2017 Rod Dedeaux Foundation Awards Dinner.