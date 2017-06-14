UVa Basketball Recruit David McCormack Competing at Top 100 Camp

The best high school basketball players in the nation are on the court at John Paul Jones Arena, for the 24th annual National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp.

The Camp is at John Paul Jones Arena for the tenth year in a row.

Justin Anderson has played there.

So did current Cavaliers Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, and Mamadi Diakite.

Head coach Tony Bennett's team has offers out to a half-dozen players at the camp this week, including David McCormack.

The 6-foot-10 center is a member of the Class of 2018.

He's from Norfolk and attends Oak Hill Academy.

McCormack is rated as a 4-star recruit by Rivals.com, and is ranked as the 60th-best player in the nation.

He has more than two dozen offers from schools like Virginia Tech, Duke, and Kansas, and his most recent visit was with Virginia.

"Great program," says McCormack. "Great fundamentally. Defense is first. That's just a lot of things that I need to work on. I know coach (Tony) Bennett works hard on ball screens. There's things Big's need to work on. I don't want to be a liability on the court, as far as ball screen's are concerned."